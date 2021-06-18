Simone Biles Just Posted a Stunning No-Makeup Bikini Instagram

Simone Biles, 24, just posted a glowy, no-makeup bikini photo on Instagram.

The gold-medal gymnast flashes her washboard abs while wearing a tropical, hot pink bikini.

To stay in Olympic-medalist shape, Simone trains for five to six hours a day and eats a healthy diet filled with protein, fruits, and veggies.

Simone Biles, 24, is looking as glowy and toned as ever after winning her record seventh all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships last week. Whether she's crushing it on the beam or rocking a new, rhinestoned leotard, she's heading into the Olympic Trials at the top of her game. Now, in a new Instagram post, Simone proves she's still having her hot gymnast summer just weeks before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the photo, Simone rocks a tropical, hot pink bikini while flashing her washboard abs. "Summer attire," she captioned the post, and fans were blown away.



"Queen!! 👑🔥♥️," one user commented. Another fan who happens to know Simone better than most wrote "Summa time fine 😩🔥," a.k.a. her boyfriend, Houstans Texans football player Jonathan Owens. Adorable!

So how does an Olympic gymnast stay in such amazing shape? As far as training, you already know that Simone's days in the gym are long. Back in 2016, she told Women's Health that she spends around six hours a day training, including grueling strength training and cross-training.

"We swam twice a week—almost a mile!" Simone told WH. "I swore I was going to drown, it was so hard, and then we would run. And the year before that we would bike 10 miles outside once a week. If we didn't bike, we would run a mile before practice, and as soon as we finished the mile we'd have to go inside and do a beam routine. My legs were absolute jello."

As for her diet, the Olympian doesn't count calories: "I do not track anything," she told Women's Health. "I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym."

Simone balances her meals between ordering takeout and cooking for herself, depending on how busy her day is. "I feel like it's more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button," she says. "If I cook, though, it's usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill."

She loves a scoop of fruit for a snack, and as for her fave veggies? "I love potatoes in any shape or form." Same, girl–with ketchup, please.

