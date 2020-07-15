Simone Biles Just Landed a Difficult Gymnastics Move—and Twitter Is Obsessed

From Men's Health

It’s no secret that Simone Biles is America’s sweetheart in the world of gymnastics, and the Olympic Gold medalist’s latest feat is leaving fans speechless.

In a video posted to Biles’ Twitter account on July 14, the gymnast performs a double tuck out of a double layout—a particularly difficult move that she hasn’t done since she was a teenager, she casually revealed to her 1 million followers.

“haven't done a double tuck since I was probably 13,” she captioned the video. “here you go.”



Throughout the short clip, viewers can see Biles as she tumbles down a gymnastic mat before immediately jumping off the ground, catapulting into a flip and performing a double tuck. And despite being a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, she lands the move flat on her back, which she bounces up from and walks away.





haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 - here you go pic.twitter.com/B93QP4ALHc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 14, 2020





Fans were clearly enamored with Biles’ skill and the difficulty of the gymnastics move, because as soon as she uploaded the video to Twitter, replies flooded in, ranging from how impressed they were to some needing an education in order to understand exactly what she did.

So, her first skill was a double layout, hardly anyone does something AFTER it unless its like a split jump or dance move. You don't tumble OUT of a double lay.



To do ANY flip out of it is wild, but to do a double tuck (a skill many elites end routines w/ on its own) is BONKERS.



— Hell on Wheels🔥♿🔥 (@rollwthepunches) July 14, 2020

I wish I was educated enough to understand how significant this is lol everything looks equally impressive to me — Lil Sorrow (@SydMT) July 14, 2020

I mean, I was thinking Simone doing a double back is like a walk in the park and then when I clicked on this, I realized what you meant! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TUXab9FaMo — Teresa (@Teresa7277) July 14, 2020





Yeah, well I haven’t had a soda since I was thirteen. If I drank one now, it’d be instant eye watering and hiccups. That’s as impressive as I can get. Please continue being superhuman. We need you so much. — Chickenfoot (My dad doesnt know my real name) (@KaraGirsch) July 14, 2020





The general consensus? Fans love Biles and she can do no wrong.

The video comes just a few days after Biles opened up to Vogue about her career and her disappointment that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are postponed due to the pandemic. “I felt kind of torn and broken,” she told the publication. “Obviously it was the right decision, but to have it finalized… in a way, you feel defeated because you’ve worked so hard.”

Despite the major setback, there’s still social media—and some home video gymnastics footage—to keep people entertained in the meantime. And if there’s anyone who has the ability to impress the masses, it’s Biles.

