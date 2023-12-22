Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens says he didn't know who Olympian was before they met

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers laughs with his wife, Simone Biles, prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packer safety Jonathan Owens recently revealed that he did not know who Simone Biles was before they met and started dating, despite her Olympic fame. Owens even joked that he was “the catch” in the relationship on the podcast 'The Pivot.'

During the most recent episode of 'The Pivot,' Owens disclosed that the couple met on the dating app Raya. Raya is a private, membership-based dating community that has various requirements that one must meet to participate. Owen shared that Biles made the first move and initiated the conversation by reaching via message during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” Owens said about Biles.

Owens shared that the two messaged back and forth and met shortly after and “the rest is history.”

When asked how it was possible that he did not know who Biles was, considering she is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes, Owen explained that he did not have NBC during the time the Olympics were occurring.

“When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn’t have NBC. We didn’t have the Olympics channels and were in training camp,” Owens said.

“I know what I like, & I know what I want” Simone Biles



Record setting Olympian @simonebiles doesn’t just go after gold medals. She also went after her man @jowens. @packers safety didn’t pay much attention to gymnastics. So when he matched with some gymnast 😂😂😂 he decided… pic.twitter.com/ua0I9mYLbl — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 21, 2023

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history

Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time.

Biles shares the record for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast with Shannon Miller. Biles has won seven Olympic medals in total, including four gold, one silver, and two bronze. Biles also holds the title for the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, having won an impressive 30 World Championship medals, including 23 gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

In 2022, Joe Biden awarded Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Biles is an advocate for mental health for athletes, children in foster care, and victims of sexual assault. Biles, at the age of 25, is also the youngest person to ever receive this medal.

Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/Z4CnNqUyR8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simon Biles' husband says he didn't know who she was before they met