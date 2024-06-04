Simone Biles Handily Scores Record 9th National Championship Ahead Of Paris Olympics, 11 Years After Her First Win | Elsa/Getty Images)

Simone Biles won a record ninth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

Her performance earned her an automatic berth in the U.S. Olympic trials ahead of the Paris Games. If the 27-year-old makes the American Olympic team in Paris, it will be the first time an American woman has made three Olympic teams since Dominique Dawes, NBC reported.

At the U.S. Championships, the 37-time world and Olympic medalist also took home national medals on each of the four apparatuses. From June 27 to June 30, Minneapolis will host the Olympic trials. At that point, the list of the five American gymnasts competing in the Paris Olympics will be revealed.

With a score of 14.800, Biles began her evening on the balancing beam. Biles received a 15.100 for going out of bounds during the floor workout. Her fall was during a performance of the “Biles II,” a Yurchenko double pike. The level of difficulty in the vault is great. Biles won her sixth national all-around championship in the last uneven bars rotation.

After her first Olympic experience in Rio de Janeiro, Biles said “going in blind” in 2016 had its benefits.

“Now, having gone to two Olympics, each one gets a little bit more stressful because I know exactly what to expect,” she told the publication. “I know exactly what I expect from myself.”

Biles launched her 2024 season by winning the Core Hydration Classic. During the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, she won a historic sixth individual all-around world title.