Simone Biles out of gymnastics team final
Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition after an awkward, low scoring attempt on vault.
Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition after an awkward, low scoring attempt on vault.
Biles won four gold medals in Rio in 2016.
Take a look at these photos that show the heartbreaking moment Simone Biles drops out of the women's gymnastics Olympic final.
These are the best images of the US Women's Gymnastics Team at the Tokyo Olympics.
What happened to Simone Biles at the Olympics team competition?
As Simone Biles made a surprising exit from the womens team final in gymnastics, she made sure to stop and give her teammates a message.
Cameras captured Simone Biles speaking with her teammates after deciding to withdraw from the competition.
Simone Biles withdrew from team competition after struggling on vault, ending any chance the U.S. had to win their third consecutive gold at Olympics.
U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles left the team competition on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics after struggling to land a vault.
Britney Spears, 39, posted a set of revealing topless photos on Instagram as she battles for control against her conservatorship.
Rounding up everything you may have missed from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
😬 😬 😬
(Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.
Several sports have cracked down on female athletes' competition clothes. For beach volleyball players, it's a different case.
USA Gymnastics released a statement saying she's withdrawn due to a medical issue.
“It’s mind blowing how unfair it is."
TOKYO (Reuters) -Simone Biles was left weighing her Olympic future on Tuesday after dropping out of the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Summer Games after one disappointing vault saying she had to focus on her mental health. For so long Biles had appeared invincible, racking up 30 world and Olympic medals in a spectacular career that was expected to come to a closely-watched climax in Tokyo as she launched a bid for six gold medals that would make her the greatest female Olympic champion of all time. The retirement from the team competition has left Biles' future participation at the Tokyo Games in limbo.
Taiwan's star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her.
A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.
The two-time Olympic gymnast opens up about the long-lasting health impacts of going for gold.
Japan blanked Team USA 2-0 in a repeat of the Americans' 2008 gold medal loss.