Simone Biles out of gymnastics team final

TOKYO (Reuters) -Simone Biles was left weighing her Olympic future on Tuesday after dropping out of the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Summer Games after one disappointing vault saying she had to focus on her mental health. For so long Biles had appeared invincible, racking up 30 world and Olympic medals in a spectacular career that was expected to come to a closely-watched climax in Tokyo as she launched a bid for six gold medals that would make her the greatest female Olympic champion of all time. The retirement from the team competition has left Biles' future participation at the Tokyo Games in limbo.