Simone Biles earns medal in Olympic finale

When Sunisa "Suni" Lee stepped up to the mat at this year's Olympics, she thought of her father's pep talks even as he watched from thousands of miles away. Last week, she won her first Olympic gold in the individual all-around event. The big picture: John Lee put his faith in her from the start, building a balance beam when they couldn't afford one so she could keep training. The 18-year-old made history this year when she became the first Hmong American to be named to a U.S. Olympic team.