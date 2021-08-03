Simone Biles earns medal in Olympic finale
It is her record-tying seventh and almost certainly final career medal
It's Biles' seventh, and almost certainly last, career Olympic medal, and it was about so much more than one performance.
Simone Biles will return to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.
Decorated Olympian Simone Biles was back with a bang at the Tokyo Olympics today, securing a bronze medal in the beam final. Her impressive routine registered a score of 14.000, placing her third behind Chinese pair Tang Xijing, who won silver, and Chenchen Guan, who snatched gold with the event’s final performance. A perfect dismount […]
Biles sent a shock through the Olympics when she withdrew from last week's team competition in Tokyo due to what she described as a case of the "twisties," where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences. Dr Hillary Cauthen, an executive board member at the Association of Applied Sport Psychology, said Biles likely spent much of the last week leaning on various tools like mental preparation, breath control and self talk.
In her first event at the Tokyo Games after withdrawing from five of them, Biles was back on balance beam
Simone Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam competition on Tuesday, scoring another medal for Team USA after stepping aside from several Tokyo Olympics competitions for mental health-related reasons.
Simone Biles will compete on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics
You can't write Simone Biles' story without writing that the adoption and foster care system worked for her. And it can work for everyone, advocates say.
