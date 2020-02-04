Simone Biles Crushing This Gravity-Defying Vault Move Is Enough to Make the Masses Flip

Six months ahead of the 2020 Olympics, Simone Biles is focusing on some new vault moves.

The world gymnastics champ posted a video of her latest feat on Monday evening to Twitter, a clip showcasing a move that fans recognized as the double pike yurchenko. Or, you know, enough flipping and spinning to leave the average viewer a little dizzy.

“2020?” she captioned the post, along with a series of eye emojis.

In the made-for-motivation snippet, she cycles through every move with precision, ultimately descending into a pit of soft red foam-like bricks.

Gravity? Never heard of it, no. Precision? Yes. Speed? Of course. A sure-footed dismount to inspire her fans? That, too.

Of course, her high-flying, high-spirited performance did not go unnoticed. People across social media were thoroughly impressed — oh, and in slow motion, it’s even more mesmerizing.

somebody call an AMBULANCE because i need to go to the HOSPITAL after watching this slomo @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/hAH68albdM — kendra (@gymterken) February 4, 2020

Just last fall, Biles crushed the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where she became the most decorated gymnast in the championships’ history (she notched five golds in the 2019 event alone). And given that she’s been honing her moves since capturing four gold medals in Rio, this should be another banner year.

Perhaps she said it best in December with this gold-standard Instagram caption: “I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles.”

No lies detected.