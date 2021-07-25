Simone Biles comforted USA gymnastics and club teammate Jordan Chiles after a fall derailed her Olympics debut

Jordan Chiles falls off the beam during the Tokyo Olympics women's gymnastics qualification. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Network

Jordan Chiles had a tough showing at the Tokyo Olympics women's gymnastics qualification on Sunday.

The 20-year-old USA Gymnastics star fell off the beam and slipped on her dismount in her last event.

Simone Biles comforted her club and country teammate just before her own balance beam routine.

Jordan Chiles had a rough go at her Olympics debut.

The 20-year-old USA Gymnastics star - who had been riding an incredible hot streak heading into the games - committed a handful of major errors during Sunday's women's gymnastics qualification in Tokyo. She wrapped up the disappointing showing with a stint on the balance beam, where she fell to the mat and wound up on her hands and knees after her dismount.

Jordan Chiles hits the mat following her balance beam routine in Tokyo. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

And even though Team USA's foremost superstar had her own balance beam routine to worry about, gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles made sure to check in on her visibly upset teammate for club and country following the error-filled exercise.

Biles walked over to Chiles - who had her head hidden behind her World Champions Centre coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi - and crouched alongside her. The 24-year-old international icon appeared to deliver words of encouragement to her younger teammate, then tapped her on the knee in encouragement after spending nearly a minute by her side.

Moments later, Biles mounted the beam for her own routine on what is decidedly her most troublesome apparatus. She pulled together a clean performance before overpowering her dismount and catapulting off the mat.

Even with the apparent error on the landing, Biles earned a formidable 14.066 from the judges - good for sixth place in the event and a spot in the balance beam final on Tuesday, August 3.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Tokyo Olympics. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

Though Chiles' individual Olympics stint is over, fans can watch her and Biles compete side-by-side in the team all-around final on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. ET. Biles, meanwhile, is set to compete in the individual all-around, vault, and floor finals. She also has a chance to compete in the balance beam and uneven bars finals, pending results from athletes representing other countries.

