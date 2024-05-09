Simone Biles comes to Cleveland with Gold Over America Tour: Get your tickets

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Simone Biles and other gymnastics world stars will be coming to Cleveland with the Gold Over America Tour this fall!

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is bringing the most decorated gymnast of all time to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 27 at 7 p.m.

“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said, according to the release. “I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”

According to a press release from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the tour “will have audiences on the edge of their seat with every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick.”

According to the release, the show is a pop concert-style showcase of Biless and other castmates including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Kayla Dicello, Evita Griskenas, Casimir Schmidt and more.

Biles returned to gymnastics in 2023 after a two-year hiatus with a history-making performance at the World Championships. There, she won four gold medals and added “The Biles II” skill to the Code of Points.

Presale tickets for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will be available on May 16, with general ticket sales beginning on May 17 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details about the Gold Over America Tour. Click here to get your tickets now.

