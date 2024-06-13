Simone Biles calls AJ Dillon's family 'the cutest' after Packers running back posts minicamp photo

AJ Dillon's son continues to steal the show any time he shows up to see Dad at work.

He did it again this week and Olympic legend Simone Biles couldn't get enough of it.

"Family photo on the last day of OTAs ✅ little “summer break” before year 5 starts now!" the Packers running back and his wife Gabrielle wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post Wednesday featuring the two of them with little Trey.

The post featured three photos, including Trey looking the part of the son of an NFL player.

Trey, who celebrated his first birthday last month, was sitting on the field wearing Dad's helmet.

NFL draft 2044, be prepared — the Dillon Squad could have another powerful running back in a couple decades.

Dillon said his young family played an important part in his decision to re-sign with the Packers this offseason.

In response to the photos, Biles wrote: "stoppppp the cutest family" with a heart-eyed smily face emoji.

Biles and Gabrielle became fast friends when the most-decorated gymnast of all-time joined the Packers family after her husband, Jonathan Owens, signed with the team in 2023.

Owens' stay with the Packers lasted just one season, though. The safety now a member of the Chicago Bears after the Packers revamped their secondary this offseason. The Olympics are up next for Biles, who recently won a ninth all-around U.S. championship.

Oh, and if anyone needs a reminder of the cuteness that Biles mentions about the Dillons, here are some examples, including one when Dillon re-signed with the Packers this spring and during a recent trip to the farm:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Simone Biles: Packers running back AJ Dillon's family is 'the cutest'