Simone Biles was bigger on Instagram than the next 6 U.S. Olympians combined

Simone Biles was a singular presence on social media during the Olympics, with her Instagram account generating more interactions than the next six Americans combined, according to data from CrowdTangle.

Why it matters: Already a premier name on the U.S. Olympic roster, Biles' struggles in Tokyo shifted the focus from athletics to human interest as she dealt with her mental and emotional health.

The big picture: Instagram was the most popular social media platform for athletes to express themselves during the Tokyo Games, wielding bigger followings and generating more engagement than Facebook or Twitter.

TikTok was a popular place for fans to react to the Olympics.

By the numbers: The biggest Instagram post was from Biles, who said "the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

Biles has the fourth-most followers on the platform, behind NBA players Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard and women's soccer player Alex Morgan.

She added 526k followers during the Olympics, while gymnastics all-around gold medalist Sunisa "Suni" Lee added 344k and women's 400-meter hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin added 235k.

The eight biggest Instagram posts were all from Biles. No. 9 was from Lee.

The most prolific Instagram poster was wrestler Adeline Gray, who posted 26 times.

The top Facebook posts were from Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Jordan Chiles.

The most-viewed TikTok from the official NBC Olympics account: men's synchronized diving, with 14.5 million plays.

