Simone Biles on athletes using their voice to change the world
The U.S. Olympian talks about finding her own voice, the importance of athletes speaking up for what they believe in.
Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday.
A good agent not only negotiates a player’s contract. A good agent also helps a player negotiate his life. If Lamar Jackson currently had a good agent, Lamar would be receiving a phone call with a very clear and direct message: Stop playing defensive back or receiver on an asphalt basketball court. A video has [more]
Since 2016 Spieth and several good friends and fellow golfers have stayed in the same property with their wives and a personal chef for Open week.
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]
Sutton previously called games for the Brewers and Diamondbacks.
The Pelicans are reportedly opening to signing-and-trading Lonzo Ball, who'll be a restricted free agent this summer.
"It's just like Dustin said, 'This guy is a bag of s**t.'"
The 76ers reportedly have engaged in Ben Simmons trade discussions with other NBA teams, and the asking price is high.
Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-off from Tuesday's press conference in Los Angeles. The fight is set to go down on Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fiery face-off (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh is unhappy the former champ was interviewed by Joe Rogan after the UFC 264 main event.
Nine years after Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed twin contracts together worth nearly $200 million with the Minnesota Wild, they are being bought out together in a stunning turn of events early in the NHL offseason. General manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Tuesday that the team is buying out the final four years of each player's contract, which were originally structured to last 13 years. Parise and Suter will enter free agency at the same time July 28.
Julian Edelman said Tom Brady's video felt like "an attack."
Jalen Ramsey named his top 5 DBs and top 3 WRs, and it's no surprise who his No. 1 receiver is.
Just about every team has discussed Lillard trade scenarios internally.
There might be a much longer shelf life than normal in the UFC 264 aftermath of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight.
Rams COO Kevin Demoff had a job to do, and he did it well. He did it too well. And he seemed to take perverse glee in it. It’s one thing for Demoff to take marching orders from his billionaire boss, Stan Kroenke, regarding talking points and/or flat-out lies regarding Kroenke’s attachment to St. Louis. [more]
Tee times and pairings for The Open Championship at Royal St. George's.
Patrick Mahomes was the reminded that he isn't the only stud quarterback in the division.
The Phillies need depth in the rotation, and one 2008 World Series team member is looking for work. By Adam Hermann
The massive lawsuit filed by St. Louis against the NFL over the relocation of the Rams will (barring a settlement) culminate with a full-blown trial, which is due to begin just as the Rams prepare to host a Super Bowl in their new stadium. Along the way, the two sides will engage in many battles. [more]