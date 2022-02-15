Simone Biles announces engagement to Texans' Jonathan Owens: 'Woke up a fiancée'

Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, is getting married.

In posts on social media, Biles announced that she's engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. He proposed to her on Monday, which happened to be Valentine's Day.

In a parallel post in Instagram, she showed off her new ring, which is absolutely massive.

How did Biles and Owens meet?

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, met in a surprisingly normal way: a dating app. In March 2020, the two Houston-based athletes matched on Raya, a membership-only dating and networking app. It shouldn't surprise anyone that Biles took the lead and contacted him first.

“He would say I slid into his DMs," Biles told Wall Street Journal Magazine last year. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Despite being one of the most famous and accomplished athletes in the world, Owens had no idea who she was at the time.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The start of their relationship had weirdly perfect timing. It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which postponed both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and NFL training camp. It let them really get to know each other in a way they wouldn't have if they'd both been working.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens told Texas Monthly. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful."

Biles and Owens became Instagram official in August 2020.

They constantly support each other

When Biles shockingly withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, Owens — who hadn't been able to travel to Tokyo with her due to COVID-19 restrictions — wrote a post on Instagram that was full of love and positivity.

Biles is also supportive of Owens and his NFL career. He made his first start for the Texans on Dec. 20, and said on Instagram "I love watching you live your dream!"

When he caught his first NFL interception less than a week later, Biles was overjoyed.

To put it simply, Owens is wowed by Biles, and believes they're the perfect match.

“This was a match made in heaven,” Owens said to Texas Monthly. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”