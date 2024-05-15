Simone Biles among U.S. All-Around gold medalists to compete in Hartford at Core Hydration Classic

Gymnastics fans from across the country will make their way to Hartford this weekend, as USA Gymnastics hosts the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at the XL Center on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

Olympic champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Sunisa Lee are all expected to compete on Saturday with the rest of the field of Elite Seniors. It would mark the first U.S. gymnastics event in history to feature three U.S. All-Around gold medalists competing head-to-head.

The event will also serve as the final qualifier for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where the national team roster for Olympic Trials will be set ahead of the Olympics in Paris this summer. Olympic Trials are scheduled for July 27-30 in Minneapolis.

Fans who descend on Hartford can attend the ‘Tumble Street Fan Fest’ block party from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Pratt Street. Free activities include corn hole and a DJ with music. Downtown shops will also offer special discounts or items for guests who display their ticket for a gymnastics session.

Participating restaurants include the XL Center Sports Bar on the corner of Church and Ann Uccello Street, Banh Meee at 126 Ann Uccello St.; Connecticut’s Old State House at 800 Main St.; Emrey’s Specialty Sweets & Sodas at 196 Trumbull St.; Gentle Bull Shop on 45 Pratt St.; Hartford Prints! at 42½ Pratt St.; The Brownstone at 114 Asylum St.; The Place 2 Be Downtown at 5 Constitution Plaza; and Sunberry Restaurant and Bar at 65 Pratt St.

Core Hydration Classic Schedule

Friday, May 17 – 2:00p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Hopes Championships

Friday, May 17 – 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. – Junior Women

Saturday, May 18 – 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 1

Saturday, May 18 – 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 2

Tickets for the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford can be purchased at XLCenter.com. The event will be televised on NBC, CNBC and streaming on Peacock.