Simonds scores 24, Georgia State holds off Chattanooga 95-88

ATLANTA (AP) -- D'Marcus Simonds scored 24 points, Kane Williams and Devin Mitchell scored 17 each and Georgia State pulled away in the second half to defeat Chattanooga 95-88 Wednesday night, ending the Mocs three-game win streak.

Simonds picked up a quick foul and a turnover, and Williams missed a layup in the early minutes as Chattanooga jumped ahead 7-2. But things turned around as Simonds and Williams each hit 3-pointers to pull Georgia State (7-3) within a point, Jeff Thomas buried a 3 for a 15-13 lead and Mitchell scored eight straight with two 3s and a jumper and the Panthers led for good halfway through the opening period. About four minutes into the second half, Georgia State built an 11-point cushion and the Mocs never got closer than seven.

David Jean-Baptiste led Chattanooga (5-6) with 19 points and six assists. Jonathan Scott scored 17, hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point distance. Kevin Easley added 15 points and Jerry Johnson, Jr. had 14.

Malik Benlevi, who nailed the electrifying walkoff 3-pointer in the upset win at Alabama, scored 14 for Georgia State. Simonds has scored 20 points or better in four straight games.