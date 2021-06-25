  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Simona Halep's Wimbledon withdrawal clears path for Serena Williams to win 24th Grand Slam

Emily Adams, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Serena Williams has been on the brink of her 24th Grand Slam title since 2018, and with defending champion Simona Halep out of the picture, Wimbledon could finally break her runner-up streak.

Halep announced that she would not be competing at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on June 25, just three days before competition is scheduled to begin. She sustained a serious calf injury during the Italian Open in May, and the injury also forced her to withdraw from the 2021 French Open several weeks ago.

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honored to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion," Halep wrote in an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, my body didn’t cooperate and I’ll have to save that feeling for next year."

Winner Simona Halep, left, and second placed Serena Williams pose with their trophies after the women&#39;s singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 13, 2019.
Winner Simona Halep, left, and second placed Serena Williams pose with their trophies after the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 13, 2019.

Halep is not the first big name to pull out of Wimbledon this year. World No. 2 Naomi Osaka will also be on the sidelines because of mental health concerns, and world No. 3 Rafael Nadal is sitting out on the men's side after a surprising loss at the French Open.

OSAKA: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play at Tokyo Olympics

Williams lost to Halep in the 2019 Wimbledon final, so the Romanian's absence certainly helps Williams' odds to to bring home the elusive 24th victory that would tie Margaret Court's record for most career Grand Slam single titles. She would also become the second-oldest Grand Slam champion ever at 39 years old.

Williams' biggest remaining challenger will be Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world for women's singles. Barty is particularly strong on grass, having won more than 78% of her matches on the surface since 2010. However, Williams has an even better record on grass with an 88.4% win rate over the course of her career. Barty is also recovering from a hip injury that kept her out of the French Open.

World No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka is in the field, but the Belarusian has never won a Grand Slam title and has her worst record on grass — just 18 wins in 31 games. Williams will also need to get past 22-year old Elena Rybakina, who pulled off a stunning upset over her at the French Open.

Williams finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon in both 2018 and 2019, and she came up short in the U.S. Open finals in both years as well. Her 23rd Grand Slam victory was in 2017 at the Australian Open, where she defeated her sister, Venus while in the early stages of her pregnancy with her daughter, Alexis. She will face Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round of the tournament June 28.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wimbledon: Simona Halep's withdrawal bodes well for Serena Williams

Recommended Stories

  • Wimbledon 2021 women's preview: Stage set for Serena Williams to make history

    With some of the top women dealing with injuries, this could be Williams' chance to win that elusive 24th Grand Slam.

  • Defending champion Simona Halep ruled out of Wimbledon due to injury

    The Romanian also missed this summer’s French Open after suffering a torn calf muscle in Rome in May.

  • Simona Halep to miss Wimbledon title defense

    Simona Halep withdrew from Wimbledon right before the women's draw with a calf injury.

  • 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, bracket

    The 2021 Wimbledon women's singles draw features Serena Williams going for her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

  • How medical marvel Fran Jones won a spot with the big guns at Wimbledon

    There will be at least 14 British singles players at Wimbledon next week, each of them hoping for his or her golden hour on Centre Court. And yet, no matter what the other 13 achieve, it will pale alongside what 20-year-old Fran Jones has already done, simply by appearing at this tournament for the first time. Jones is a miracle-worker – an inspiration to all those who face apparently insuperable odds. She was born with six fingers and seven toes as a result of a rare genetic condition called Ec

  • Andy Murray drawn to face 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wimbledon return

    Murray will play his first singles match at the All England Club in four years on Monday.

  • 4 For Tokyo: Why the US Olympic Gymnastics Team Keeps Decreasing in Size

    You might remember the legendary Magnificent Seven from the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Olympic gymnastics team was then reduced to six members in 2000 and five in 2012.

  • Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

    Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year. There are many obstacles still ahead for Djokovic but with Nadal not playing at Wimbledon and Federer having missed so much tennis in the last two years, he has a chance, perhaps even of completing the Golden Slam by also winning the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Shanshan Feng pondering retirement, may have played final event in U.S.

    Shanshan Feng said she may retire after the Olympics and this might have been her final U.S. start on the LPGA Tour.

  • Inside Serena William’s New Home With A Trophy Room & Art Gallery

    Today AD is welcomed by tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner Serena Williams for a tour of her stunning new home north of Miami. After living with her sister Venus on and off for over 20 years, Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian have made a gorgeous and stylishly designed new home for their family. From the eclectic artwork (including her own painting) to the world-beating trophy room, Serena’s home could only belong to someone as multifaceted and accomplished as her.

  • Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant 'more gifted' than Michael Jordan

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a bold take on Nets star Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan.

  • Biden's infrastructure deal gives no clarity on corporate or individual tax rates

    President Biden yesterday announced "we have a deal" on an infrastructure bill, while surrounded by a bipartisan group of senators in the White House driveway.Between the lines: No they don't. Unless you want to make the word "deal" as squishy as the word "infrastructure" has become.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: There is still no clarity on corporate or individual tax rates, including for income already earned in 2021.State of play: Ye

  • Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

    Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club. Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high quality matches. "That's the question everybody's been asking," former world number one and 18-time Grand Slam champion turned ESPN analyst Chris Evert said on a call with reporters.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would fund abortions for first time in 45 years

    The House Appropriations subcommittee for financial services advanced a fiscal year 2022 spending bill Thursday that excludes a policy that has been in place for 45 years that blocks federal funds from being used to pay for abortions in most cases, a measure President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign he would overturn.

  • 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, bracket

    The 2021 Wimbledon men's draw features Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

  • Game, sweat and match: Andy Murray’s woolen Wimbledon jersey could prove a smash hit

    Not since the all-conquering era of Fred Perry and his V-neck pullovers in the 1930s have Wimbledon's stars routinely turned out in wool. Such playing attire has become an anathema in the height of summer, with recent greats such as Rafa Nadal often sparking Centre Court gasps by stripping off sweat-drenched shirts during breaks. Next week, however, the outfit worn by Sir Andy Murray, the finest British player since Perry, will mark a return of sorts to his sporting heritage by playing in a jers

  • Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire joins Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's new movie Babylon

    Spike Jonze and Olivia Wilde are also joining the cast.

  • Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and fellow WCC teammates are changing the face of gymnastics

    The World Champions Centre in Houston features a majority Black elite team, a rarity in gymnastics, but a change Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles want to continue to see in the sport.

  • 2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury

    Simona Halep did not get the chance to defend her 2019 Wimbledon title a year ago because the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Now an injury will prevent her from competing when play begins at the All England Club next week. Halep announced shortly before Friday's draw that she was pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam due to the same torn left calf that kept her from participating at the French Open.

  • What Britney Spears asked for and how celebrities are reacting to her court statement

    After Britney Spears' lengthy statement in which she asked a judge to end her conservatorship, Justin Timberlake and other celebrities voiced support.