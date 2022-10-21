Simona Halep in 'shock' after failing drugs test at US Open

Simona Halep (ROU) in action against Amanda Anisimova (USA) in their Ladies' Singles Quarter Final match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022 in London, England - Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The former Wimbledon champion and world No1 Simona Halep has tested positive for a banned substance, it was announced on Friday.

Halep – a 31-year-old Romanian – immediately proclaimed her innocence on social media. But if she fails to come up with an effective defence, this would rank as the biggest doping scandal to come out of tennis since Maria Sharapova’s meldonium fiasco in 2016.

According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the positive test took place during August’s US Open. It involved a chemical called roxadustat, which has a similar effect to EPO – the blood-thickening medication favoured by unethical cyclists – in that it aids the production of red-blood cells.

The practical effect is to carry oxygen around the body more effectively, improving a person’s endurance and athletic performance. Within the medical world, roxadustat is mainly used to combat anaemia.

Halep has been handed a provisional suspension while the case is further investigated by the ITIA, who took over responsibility for dope-testing from the International Tennis Federation at the start of the year.

The ITIA say that they notified Halep of her positive test on October 7. This was already more than three weeks after she had shut her season down, explaining that she was mentally exhausted and had also undergone surgery on her nose, both to improve her breathing and for aesthetic reasons.

'I feel completely confused and betrayed'

When notified of the positive result, Halep requested that her “B” sample should also be checked, whereupon the same substance was found once again.

In a statement, Halep said “Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.

“Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

Story continues

“I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years.”

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England, Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, Day 12; Simona Halep (ROM) holds the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning the womens singles final - Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images

Halep had already been through a turbulent season, which included a panic attack on the court during her second-round loss to Qinwen Zheng at Roland Garros. She regrouped to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and win the 1000-point event in Toronto, but then suffered a first-round exit from the US Open against world No 124 Daria Snigur.

Halep also experienced disruption in her private life when it emerged that her recent marriage to Romanian billionaire businessman Toni Iuruc is already in the process of being dissolved, around only one year after their wedding.

She has been working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou – the man best known for his collaboration with Serena Williams – since the start of this year’s clay-court season.

However, last week Mouratoglou announced that he would be teaming up with the exciting Danish 19-year-old prospect Holger Rune. He posted a statement on social media claiming that Halep had “encouraged me to seek a new collaboration” while she “takes time to recover.”

Halep spent 80 weeks as world No 1 between 2017 and 2019 – her halcyon years, during which she won both the 2018 French Open and the 2019 Wimbledon title. Her ranking then dipped after the Covid-enforced suspension of the tour in 2020, as she incurred a variety of injuries including a serious calf problem.

This year represented a partial return to form. At Wimbledon, in particular, Halep swept into the semi-finals without dropping a set before being unexpectedly turned over by the eventual champion, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.