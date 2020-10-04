Simona Halep, the top seed and French Open favorite, was stunned by unseeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in the fourth round on Sunday.

Swiatek, 19, prevailed 6-1, 6-2, earning her first win over a top-15 player and ending Halep’s 17-match win streak dating to February.

Halep played better than the score suggests, committing just 15 unforced errors. But Swiatek had 30 winners to 20 unforced errors.

Swiatek is ranked 54th in the world and into a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

She next gets 159th-ranked Italian Martina Trevisan, who had to win three matches in qualifying just to reach the main draw. Trevisan dumped fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, leaving No. 3 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine the only seed left in the top half of the draw.

Halep, the 2018 champion at Roland Garros, was the last woman in the draw who had French Open final experience.

Now, at least one woman will make her Grand Slam final debut next Saturday from a draw turned upside down by upsets in the first week.

The French Open continues later Sunday with Rafael Nadal facing the last American man in Paris, Sebastian Korda.

Peacock coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Simona Halep stunned at French Open by Iga Swiatek originally appeared on NBCSports.com