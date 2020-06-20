Simona Halep doesn’t ‘currently plan to play’ U.S. Open

Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not “currently plan to play” at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Halep adds in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance “is not set in stone.”

The 28-year-old Romanian is currently ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.

Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal appearance in 2015.

“Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC,” Halep said. “However, as we know, this situation is fluid and that the conditions may change and improve before the entry deadline in mid July. I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone. I have expressed my thoughts to both (U.S. Open tournament director) Stacey Allaster and (WTA CEO) Steve Simon (WTA CEO) and have explained the personal circumstances around them.”

