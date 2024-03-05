Simona Halep cleared to return to court after four-year doping ban reduced

Simona Halep’s ban was reduced to nine months (Getty Images)

Former World No 1 Simona Halep has been cleared to resume her tennis career with immediate effect after a four-year ban for doping was reduced to nine months following an appeal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of Halep after the two-time grand slam champion appealed against a four-year ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Halep, 32, blamed contaminated nutritional supplements after testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open.

In making its decision, the three-person CAS panel ruled that Halep’s anti-doping violations “were not intentional” and she “bore no significant fault or negligence”.

The panel also dismissed a separate charge, also brought forward by the ITIA, after investigators found irregularities in her athlete biological passport.

The Romanian, who won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, feared her career would be over if CAS upheld her suspension.

But having already a provisional suspension since October 2022, Halep has been cleared to make an immediate return to court following their decision.

