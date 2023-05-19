Simona Halep at Wimbledon last year - Simona Halep charged with second doping offence - Reuters/Toby Melville

The former world No.1 and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was hit with a second doping charge on Friday night, to add to the one that has been hanging over her since October.

The latest issue to be flagged by the International Tennis Integrity Agency is an abnormality in Halep’s biological passport – the database that is used to keep track of key markers in athletes’ blood samples.

Halep is in fact the first tennis player to be charged with an offence under the biological passport rules – which merely require a significant change in blood readings, as opposed to the detection of a specific substance.

According to the ITIA, this new charge is “separate and in addition to the existing Roxadustat charge from August 2022 which triggered Ms. Halep’s original provisional suspension”.

In response, Halep accused the ITIA of “harassment” in an impassioned statement. “Since October 7, when I got charged by the ITIA for a suspicion of doping, I have lived the worst nightmare I have ever gone through in my life,” she wrote.

“Not only has my name been soiled in the worst possible way, but I am facing a constant determination from the ITIA for a reason that I cannot understand, to prove my guilt while I haven’t EVER even thought of taking any illicit substance … I feel helpless facing such harassment and a motivation on their behalf to prove me guilty of something I never did.”

This is a devastating turn of events for Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian, especially after she had given an interview to the Tennis Majors website last month complaining that her tribunal hearing kept being delayed.

In the same interview, she said that she had prepared a contamination defence explaining how Roxadustat – a medical treatment for anaemia which does a similar job to the crooked cyclist’s favourite chemical EPO – came to be present in her urine sample from last year’s US Open.

Halep has been passionately defended by her associates in tennis, with her former coach Darren Cahill insisting that “one thing I do know is that Simona is not at fault here”.

A rugged and determined baseliner, Halep spent 64 weeks at the top of the world rankings, while also landing two majors during a golden spell that began after the 2018 Australian Open.

Simona Halep celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final - PA/Steven Preston

More recently, however, her form had dipped, with a calf injury causing serious disruption to her 2021 season. She showed signs of a revival last summer, especially when reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, and appeared to be re-energised by a new collaboration with Serena Williams’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

In her statement, Halep insisted that “three world renowned experts that have studied my blood tests have been extremely clear that my blood is entirely normal.” She also said that her long-awaited independent tribunal hearing had been scheduled for the end of May.

The ITIA’s statement featured a quote from Nicole Sapstead, the senior director of anti-doping, that addressed some of Halep’s complaints about the pace of the process. With the benefit of hindsight, it now seems plausible that the delays to Halep’s tribunal hearing may have been related to this second charge.

“We understand that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation,” said Sapstead. “From the outset of this process – and indeed any other at the ITIA – we have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient, and timely manner.

“We do, of course, appreciate there is a great deal of media interest in these cases. It would be inappropriate for us to comment on specifics until the conclusion of the process, but we will continue to engage with the Sport Resolutions independent tribunal and Ms. Halep’s representatives as expeditiously as possible.”

Halep's ongoing absence from the tour fits in with the choppiness of women's tennis

By Simon Briggs

Simona Halep’s chances of making an expeditious return to the court have surely receded with this latest news, which represents a new departure for the sport.

No tennis player has previously been charged on the basis of their ABP (athlete biological passport). The system was brought in as a way of picking up significant changes in metabolism or other physical functions, without requiring the detection of a specific substance. It was intended to help defend against super-modern doping resources such as peptides.

Halep has already insisted that she has an answer for the previous Roxadustat charge, telling the Tennis Majors website that “I had never heard about it so I didn’t know how I could take it, and actually how it could be in my urine. After a lot of work they [the experts she commissioned to help her with her defence] found out that there was a contamination, a supplement contamination, and that’s why the quantity was so, so low in my body.”

In the broader picture of women’s tennis, meanwhile, Halep’s ongoing absence from the tour fits in with the choppiness of the overall narrative. There have been 12 different WTA No.1s since 2010, of whom 10 are 36 or under. Yet only three – the incumbent Iga Swiatek plus Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova – are active on the tour, for one reason or another.

Motherhood is usually part of the explanation. Eight members of the above group are either mothers or soon to be so. But in the case of the 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who stepped away from the tour in January after suffering her sixth straight defeat, it felt more like a case of burnout.

The contrast with the ATP Tour, where Rafael Nadal recently declared his intention to battle on into his 39th year despite numerous injury issues, is hard to avoid. But then, as last year’s Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur told Netflix, “Women have to make a lot of sacrifices. If you want to have a baby, you have to sacrifice something that you love.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.