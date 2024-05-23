Simon Pagenaud returns to an Indy car for first time since July 1, 2023

mail-10.jpeg

INDIANAPOLIS – Simon Pagenaud hasn’t been in an Indy car since he was injured in a crash during practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 1, 2023. He continues to recover from lingering head injuries that led him to leave Meyer-Shank Racing and the NTT IndyCar Series at the end of last season.

The winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 will honor his mentor, friend and father figure, Gil de Ferran, who died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on December 29, 2023.

Gil de Ferran At Official Trophy Presentation

Prior to Sunday’s 108th Indianapolis 500, Pagenaud will drive de Ferran’s G-Force Indy car that he drove to victory in the 2003 Indianapolis 500 For Team Penske. The car has been in the care of Penske Restoration and Pagenaud will do one parade lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to honor de Ferran before Sunday’s 108thIndianapolis 500.

Pagenaud has a long and successful history with the Indianapolis 500, racing in it 12 times, and winning it from pole position in 2019.

“Gil de Ferran has been my role model, not only as a racer but also as a father,” Pagenaud said. “I got to be very close to him, Angela, Anna and Luke through the years.

“Through this tribute I am so happy we will get to remember Gil winning Indianapolis in this iconic Team Penske livery. The colors, the helmet, the sound, the memories, and the fact that he taught me everything about this place. I remember late nights and countless hours with my Yoda talking about all the fine details to get to victory lane at the Speedway.”

Pagenaud and de Ferran were close for almost two decades. De Ferran mentored the young Frenchman when he first came to the United States. The two would spend hours talking and Simon famously called Gil his “Yoda.”

Because of their special bond, the de Ferran family wanted Simon to drive Gil’s car during the tribute in memory of the French-Brazilian.

“When I got the call from Angela, Luke and Anna and they asked me to drive Gil’s car, I could not help the tears as I feel so thankful to have the chance to remind everyone on this amazing day of racing of the great racer, father and man he was,” Pagenaud said.

During the tribute lap, Pagenaud will wear a helmet that he specially designed in memory of his late friend. Details of the helmet will be disclosed before Sunday’s tribute via Simon’s social media accounts.

The parade lap will start from Turn One of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday, May 26, at 10.40 a.m. Easter Time as part of the IMS Museum "500" Historic Car Lap.