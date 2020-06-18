The Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, No. 9: Matthew Stafford

He missed half of last season due to a back injury, but he remains in the top half of all NFL quarterbacks.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford comes in at No. 9 on the Chris Simms top 40 countdown for 2020.

Still only 32, Stafford has thrown for more than 41,000 yards in his career, with 256 touchdown passes — already 18th and 19th, respectively, on the all-time list. The knock continues to be that he doesn’t win. He career record is 69-79-1, and he has no postseason victories.

But the quarterback only deserves so much of the blame. The supporting cast hasn’t been consistently solid, and the organization has labored for decades under the weight of deep-seated dysfunction.

This is the year it could change. If it doesn’t, the could be plenty of changes in Detroit, including a change of venue for Stafford.

