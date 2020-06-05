The Red Rifle will wear a blue star this season, and he has landed higher than expected in the annual Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

Andy Dalton comes in at No. 27 on Simms’ list.

Yes, No. 27. And for good reason. Just because the team hasn’t been very good in recent years, Dalton has the skills to perform at a high level. With the right cast around him, he still can.

Most likely, Dalton won’t play this year. Dak Prescott most likely will show up before Week One, with or without a new contract, and Prescott doesn’t miss games. But the Cowboys are in good shape at the position, since they have behind Prescott a guy who, in Simms’ opinion, is better than plenty of guys who have starting jobs.

The Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, No. 27: Andy Dalton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk