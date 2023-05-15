Simms' Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson jumped the other two rookies in the "NFL Virgins" tier of his 2023 Top 40 QB Countdown because the Colts can make the NFL transition easier for him.
Chris Ballard didn't want to see Anthony Richardson be a superstar on another team.
The Colts owner wants to see his QB on the field soon.
The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future.
Back in high school, Young and Richardson were set to be featured in the fourth season of the docuseries "QB1" before Netflix decided against releasing it. Here's what fans, to this point, weren't able to see.
