The Simms top 40 QB countdown No. 32: Case Keenum

The Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown continued Monday on PFT Live, and there’s at least one backup who has made it among what should be the spots reserved for starters.

Veteran Case Keenum comes in at No. 32.

A journeyman in the truest sense, Keenum is now with his fifth team in five seasons, has joined the Browns after spending 2019 with Washington, 2018 with the Broncos, 2017 with the Vikings, and 2016 with the L.A. Rams. As cities go, it’s six in six years, given that the Rams were in St. Louis in 2015.

And the year before that, Keenum got started in Houston, for what was his third season there.

Keenum had a special season in 2017 with the Vikings, where he worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and took the Vikings to the brink of the Super Bowl. If pressed into service, Keenum has the ability to perform at a high level, giving the Browns the kind of safety net that not many teams have.

