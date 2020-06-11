Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 19: Derek Carr

Good news, Derek Carr: You made it to the top 20 of the Chris Simms 2020 top 40 quarterback countdown.

Bad news, Derek Carr: You’re No. 19.

Carr is the one franchise quarterback whose franchise is most ambivalent about him. From coach Jon Gruden seemingly tiptoeing around a thin-skinned signal-caller with an itchy Twitter block finger to G.M. Mike Mayock repeatedly saying publicly that the Raiders are constantly looking to upgrade at every position including starting quarterback, there’s a sense that Gruden and Mayock aren’t truly all in with the quarterback they inherited, and that they’re biding their time until someone better comes along.

Carr definitely has high-end skills, as Simms and I discussed on Thursday’s PFT Live. Carr throws the ball accurately, releases it quickly, and has surprisingly quick feet — even if his running stride is much closer to George Costanza than Usain Bolt.

Carr did enough in 2019 to make it to Las Vegas, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll earn a second season. Unless and until the team starts contending seriously for playoff berths, each year will potentially be Carr’s last year with the Raiders unless his last year finally happens.

