The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 22: Daniel Jones

Last year, Chris Simms wasn’t a fan of the decision of the Giants to make Daniel Jones the next successor to a job once held by Phil Simms. This year, the younger Simms is a believer in Jones.

The guy Simms ranked sixth among the incoming 2019 quarterbacks lands at No. 22 on the list of all NFL quarterbacks in 2020.

Yes, Jones had 18 fumbles last year, the most by any player since 2002. But the also threw 24 touchdown passes, the fourth most of any rookie in league history. And he has shown that he has the skills and instincts to become a very good NFL quarterback, justifying the decision to use the sixth overall pick on Jones and to nudge Eli Manning first to the bench and then to retirement.

The countdown continues on Wednesday’s PFT Live with the next two, No. 21 and No. 20, setting the stage for the climb to this year’s No. 1.

