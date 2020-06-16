The Simms top 40 QB countdown No. 15: Tom Brady

The GOAT is stuck in the middle of the pack.

Tom Brady, the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, has landed at No. 15 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown for 2020. Like Drew Brees at No. 16, Brady dropped six spots. Last year, he and Brees were back-to-back at No. 9 and No. 10.

Brady turns 43 before the next season begins, and as discussed during Monday’s PFT Live, Brady is beginning to show some signs of it. From reduced arm strength late in the year to conscious efforts to live to fight another day (but not getting blown up by someone half his age), Brady is still very good, but no longer very great.

Besides, and as mentioned in connection with Brees, there are plenty of great young quarterbacks currently in the NFL. That makes it harder for the fortysomethings to stand out. Thus, despite the excitement and interest generated by Brady’s jump from New England to Tampa Bay, the truth is that Brady isn’t the guy he used to be.

It’s not a criticism from Simms. Just a fact.

