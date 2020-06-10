Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 24: Jared Goff

When thinking of NFL quarterbacks, it’s easy to overlook Jared Goff. For example, I posted something on the 23rd quarterback on the Simms top 40 countdown (Sam Darnold) without realizing I’d failed to post something on No. 24, the starting quarterback of the Rams.

The first overall pick in the 2016 draft and the recipient of a gigantic contract after only three NFL seasons, Goff regressed last year, and real questions exist as to how he’ll perform without running back Todd Gurley and receiver Brandin Cooks on the team. Given what he’s being paid ($33.5 million per year), more should be expected than what Goff has been doing, especially given a 2019 season that saw a playoff streak end at two years.

The Rams are tied to Goff, for at least three more years. They need to put enough of a team around him, however. Which brings back the question of whether teams pay too much for quarterbacks. Especially those teams whose coaches are offensive gurus, like Sean McVay, who can make chicken salad out of whatever quarterback lands in their laps.

If the Rams can’t, it won’t be easy for Goff to get much higher than No. 24 on this list.

