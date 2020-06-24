Before suffering a torn ACL against the Rams in December 2017, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was on track to become the NFL’s MVP. Since then, questions have percolated as to whether he’s truly the guy.

He is.

In late 2019, with the Eagles on the ropes and pretty much everyone but Wentz injured, the quarterback found another level of performance, basically willing the team to the postseason. That performance, along with his overall skill set, has placed him at No. 6 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

This year, if both Wentz and the rest of his teammates can stay healthy, the Eagles could be in position to make some real noise, three years after winning it all with Nick Foles subbing for Wentz.

The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 6: Carson Wentz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk