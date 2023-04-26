Simms reveals his Top 5 NFL draft prospects
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed which players he considers the best in the 2023 NFL Draft class, from Jalen Carter to Bijan Robinson and more.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
NFL teams need guys they can count on. Here are the five best that fit the bill.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Carter reportedly met with the Eagles recently, and plans to visit the Bears next.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional draft series with the exciting wide receiver position.
Seven years after he went No. 1 overall, Jared Goff may be once again watching the NFL Draft and wondering what his future holds.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
Dave Willock is also suing the estate of the Georgia staffer who died while driving the car.
Matt Harmon and The Undroppables' Tommy Mo mock the top QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs until they find them all a perfect fantasy home.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his series examining NFL draft needs. Check out his running back analysis.