The Simms quarterback countdown, No. 7: Matt Ryan

He’s already No. 10 in the all-time passing yardage list, No. 11 on the all-time touchdown pass list. And he’s No. 7 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback list.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, gets that spot in the top 10 for 2020.

Some will shake their heads. They shouldn’t. Ryan quietly has become one of the best quarterbacks of his era, someone who would be regarded as a much better quarterback if his team hadn’t blown a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and one of the reasons why we shouldn’t just assume that the NFC South will come down to the Buccaneers and the Saints.

