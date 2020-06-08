He slide to round two in 2019, and he didn’t play much as a rookie due to a wrist injury. But when he played, he played very well.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock comes in at No. 25 on Simms’ top 40 quarterback countdown.

We spent some time on Monday morning’s PFT Live talking about Lock’s performance and potential. He has a high ceiling, and he could easily be the guy the Broncos have needed since Peyton Manning retired.

For now, Lock is working his way up the list. A solid and healthy second season could get him a lot higher by 2021.

The Simms QB top 40, No. 25: Drew Lock originally appeared on Pro Football Talk