It’s the Simms QB top 40 list, No. 40: Tua Tagovailoa

The slow time was made for lists. And for the second straight PFT Live slow time we’ve begun to unveil a list that will get some people riled up.

It’s the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, and we’ll be counting them down to No. 1 through the start of our annual hiatus.

We got it started on Tuesday’s PFT Live with No. 40. It’s the guy who will wear No. 1 and was drafted No. 5 overall by the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa made the cut over Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and others that will become evidence as we continued to count them down. Another guy who definitely didn’t make the list was Blake Bortles, who Simms once put at No. 70 and of whom Simms has said, “He wasn’t put on earth to throw a football.”

