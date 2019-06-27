The Simms No. 2 quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

The Chris Simms quarterback countdown ended with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at No. 1. He barely edged out Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who landed in No. 2.

Many will disagree. (I definitely do.) Simms admitted that it was close call. By next year, maybe it won’t be.

Much depends on whether Mahomes can do in 2019 what he did in 2018. Defensive coordinators will have had a full offseason to probe for weaknesses in his game, and to come up with ways to steer Mahomes away from the things he does best. Some think that the process will be simple — back off and force Mahomes to be patient, resisting big throws and taking what he’s given.

That still may not be enough. Mahomes’ mobility, his arm strength, his accuracy, his ability to throw from awkward body angles and any arm position, and his effortless, on-the-move release may overcome whatever any defense is able to plan for.

Regardless, he’s the reigning MVP and his first full season as a starter became one of the very best seasons any quarterback has ever had. The bar is high for 2019, even if it wasn’t high enough to put him at No. 1 on Simms’ countdown.