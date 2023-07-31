Simms: Irsay made a 'measured threat' at Taylor
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the current situation between Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and running back Jonathan Taylor and discuss what might happen next.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
