Simms ignites Adna to sweep of Morton-White Pass

May 8—BOX SCORE

At Morton

Game 1 (League)

PIRATES 15, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (4 inn.)

Adna (11)30 1 — 15

MWP 000 0 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Simms (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO. Highlights — Simms 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; McCloskey 3-4, 2B, RBI, R; Hallom 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB; M. Humphrey 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

MWP Pitching — Elkins (L) 4 IP, 12 H, 15 R (14 ER), 10 BB, 1 SO.

Game 2 (Non-League)

PIRATES 21, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (3 inn.)

Adna (20)10 — 21

MWP 000 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Lafontaine (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Simms 3-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 3 R; K. Humphrey 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; M. Humphrey 2-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

MWP Pitching — Elkins (L) 2 IP, 12 H, 21 R (5 ER), 13 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Elkins 1-1; Jordan 1-1

The Pirates ace pitcher Ava Simms belted three home runs and drove in 11 runs between the two games to help them cruise by the Timberwolves 15-0 in the league game and 21-0 in the non-league contest.

Simms also pitched in the league matchup, tossing a four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts. Adna (14-3, 8-0 C2BL) also clinched another outright league title and will be the top seed of the league for the Class 2B District 4 tournament next week.

The Pirates plated 11 runs in the first inning and added three more in the second plus one in the fourth. Lena McCloskey notched three hits while Danika Hallom and Margarite Humphrey each crossed home three times and had two RBIs.

Adna scored 20 in the first frame of the non-league game. Kendall Humphrey drove in three runs while Avery Lafontaine struck out three in the circle. MWP (2-16, 1-8) picked up two hits in the second game from Bria Elkins and Katie Jordan.