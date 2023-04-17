Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 5 Adebawore

Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine why Adetomiwa Adebawore is a "lesser version" of Calijah Kancey, and falls No. 5 on Simms' defensive tackle rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft.

AHMED FAREED: This is tier four. We don't often go down to tier four in your top five, but this is tier four. And we're going to wait to say his name. We're actually going to let him say his name and other people try to say his name.

CHRIS SIMMS: You chicken shit.

AHMED FAREED: Yeah, I don't want to even-- I don't want to be the first to attempt this. And so, this is a local news report on your number five defensive tackle when he was in high school and he set the shot state record. So, let's take a listen to this.

- His name is unforgettable.

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE: Adetomiwa Adebawore.

- Definitely hard to say.

- I think I said "Tomi." So, there's more of "Adetomi Boo" or something like that. So, I butchered it very bad the first time.

- Everywhere he competes--

- Any track meet, any away football game we've had.

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE: I think it's always funny when people don't complete it. They'd be like, "Adet--" they just stop. They don't complete it.

[LAUGHTER]

AHMED FAREED: I mean, those are people that know him really well, and that's his coach talking about, I didn't know.

CHRIS SIMMS: I don't know. I don't know his name. I think I called him something like this. I don't know.

AHMED FAREED: All right, so, there's a lot of pressure.

CHRIS SIMMS: He definitely got a nickname. He will not be called by his name.

AHMED FAREED: Tomi.

CHRIS SIMMS: Right. I mean, or I'm just-- yeah, I mean, I'm sure Double A, AA, whatever. I mean--

AHMED FAREED: Maybe not AA, because it seems to already be taken.

CHRIS SIMMS: [LAUGHS] Alcoholics Anonymous, hello.

AHMED FAREED: Your number five defensive tackle is.

CHRIS SIMMS: Adetomiwa Adebawore. I'm going to work on that. I'm sorry, no disrespect there.

AHMED FAREED: Adetomiwa Adebawore.

CHRIS SIMMS: Adebawore. Adebawore Yes. And you know, again, here's another guy--

AHMED FAREED: In Northwestern, by the way.

CHRIS SIMMS: Northwestern, excuse me. Specimen, wears 99 like Aaron Donald. This is the lesser version of Calijah Kancey, OK. That's what he is. He's very similar that way.

AHMED FAREED: Lined up at edge a lot.

CHRIS SIMMS: Lined up at edge a lot, right. A lot more than Calijah Kancey. It doesn't-- hey, we're talking about a rocked up, freaky guy, but a little different way in that, OK, I know the measurables, and you go, oh, it looks like it's the same human almost, but they're built a little differently where Calijah Kancey has a little bit more of a thigh and a butt, and maybe a narrow waist, where this guy is a little more streamlined, if that makes sense.

It's all kind of just one level. And a little bit more of a stiffness to his play, which you would almost expect with that body type compared to the other guy where we said, like, yeah, there's some hips and a stomach there, and a butt or whatever else.

Now, again, right away, it's the twitch and explosion that jumps off, OK? I mean, it's like, one of those where you're like, whoa, oh, wait, who's that guy that just got off the ball? And even like pursuing to make a tackle in the front seven, you're like, whoa, he can really run that guy, and that was only like five steps he took. So, those things like jump off right away.

Now, he is a little bit stiffer, as I talked about, and a straight liner that way, but when you talk about the athlete overall, quick feet, incredibly quick feet. The shuffle, redirect, whatever, as a pass rusher. Can do the power stuff that I love inside a phone booth there.

Looks to have real power to, like, get off the ball and drive guards back. He can get off the ball so quickly that he gets underneath guys' pads at such a violent, aggressive way that he stuns them. And he's got great power because of that, because of his ability to blow off the ball that way.

So, he is incredible strength in the upper body, right, powerful hands, right. And then, like, he can dominate bigger people and bigger linemen. I mean, it's shocking. There's so many plays where you go and go, oh, this guy's got him here, and he comes out on top, or it looks like it's a fair, even collision at the line of scrimmage, and he pushes the guy back and wins the battle that way.

You know, here's a guy that-- yeah, D tackle, three technique, maybe crash in two. He was a little in between for me. I'm not going to lie, right. There was a part of me that was like, I don't know, you know, I'm going to put him a D tackle. I think that's what he is. I don't know if he'll be there all game long, every game, all the time, right.

He's not your traditional guy in that standpoint. There are some other traditional guys that we're going to talk about in honorable mentions that I go, he's a, for sure D tackle, and should I just go with a for sure D tackle for the sake of our D tackle rankings here? But I think ultimately, this is where this guy is going to be.

But I do think out of all the guys we've talked about, this is the first guy where there's a little bit more of an edge versatility element to the guy, but the specimen and the elite traits we talked about, like, none of the honorable mentions have what this guy is, and that's where ultimately I said, you know what, I'm going to put him back in my top 5 because he's going to be a D tackle more than a D end.

AHMED FAREED: He was a Combine star. So, his octagon will show that here. And PFF says, quote, "his first step is a blur." One of the most explosive defensive tackles you will ever see. And I think he is the fastest player ever to record a 40 time-- or the heaviest player ever to record a 40 time under 4.5, is what I think it was at the Combine. He's just one of the fastest, biggest dudes out there, and yes, his octagon shows that.

Height, fourth percentile, but everything else is above 50%, and the broad jump and the 40 are in the 90th percentile. Hand size, 90th percentile. So, yeah, he was a Combine star. He was really the talk of day one, I think--

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, he was. It was the first day. I was like, who the hell is this kid? And oh my gosh, look at the way he's built, and his body, and all of that.

AHMED FAREED: Yeah, did we show-- have we seen his Pro Day yet? Just to--

CHRIS SIMMS: He's a three technique all the way, I think. When we talk about it, OK, I mean, that's really what he is.

You can see there, right. It's like-- it's a good-looking body. It's not as thick in the thigh and but and hip area, maybe, that I would like for that position, right. And even with some of that, you could see some of his stiffness, right.

He's got a little stiffness to his game. But it's great get off, great hands, great strength, great speed, right. All of those, you got to go, OK, that overtakes some of the things that I'm a little worried about here, right.

And you know-- yeah, I mean, I don't know. He's 282, he ran 4.49. That's a tenth-- a tenth and hundreds faster than the guy that everybody's telling me was going to be the first pick of the draft in Willie Anderson, right. It's the same 10 as Willie Anderson, right. I mean, those are just things that I couldn't not look at.

In a game of, again, versatility and disruption right now, and the way things are going, yeah, he's not perfect versus the run. Double teams are going to move him from time to time, there's no doubt about it. But his game's going to be about explosion, disruption, shoot gaps, fire off the ball, getting underneath, getting underneath pads, right, drive guys back that way, all right.

Contact balance is good, it's not great, because again, he's a little stiff that way, but all in all, I think this is a guy that goes somewhere between 40 and 60. He's not a first round pick. He goes somewhere in those first 10 to 12 picks of the second round.