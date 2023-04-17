Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 1 Jalen Carter
Chris Simms breaks down to Ahmed Fareed why he believes Jalen Carter is the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft because of his versatility, talent, and disruption.
Carter reportedly met with the Eagles recently, and plans to visit the Bears next.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
