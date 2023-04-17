Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 4 Mazi Smith
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Mazi Smith, who he dubbed as "the big dancing bear of the draft," has an incredibly high ceiling at the No. 4 defensive tackle for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the biggest quarterback battles that have been taking place during the spring practices for college football.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
The 127th edition of the storied race saw shocking performances and moving tributes.
The Bruins had a remarkable regular season.
After several surprises in the openers of the NBA playoffs, here's how to take advantage.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
Both teams' were fined five million Chinese yuan (roughly $727,000) and their coaches and general managers were given 3-5 year bans
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2012-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013
The Kings have their first playoff win in 17 years.
What a moment for a program that lost three players last year.
Zak Cummings stopped Ed Herman in the final minute of their light heavyweight bout on Saturday at UFC Kansas City. Afterward, both fighters retired.
The A's really, really need a new stadium.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.