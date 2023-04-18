Simms defends his 2023 NFL Draft DT rankings

Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Jalen Carter is arguably the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft, what makes No. 2 Calijah Kancey a “bull in a China shop” and more.

MIKE FLORIO: There they are, the Chris Simms defensive tackle draft rankings for 2023. And to no surprise, all alone at number one, tier one, despite all the questions off field, on field, does he love football, does he not love football, does he work hard, yada, yada.

Jalen Carter, the Georgia defensive tackle, a dominant presence, a guy who I am convinced, Chris-- I know we've talked about this on the show-- I'm convinced he's going top 10. He wouldn't have accepted the invitation to Kansas City as part of this ruse to try to get somebody to take him in the top 10. Because you don't want to be the guy who sits in green room.

CHRIS SIMMS: No.

MIKE FLORIO: Because if you fall out of the top 10, well, all the teams that you told, sorry, I'm not coming to visit you, what, are they going to take a flier on you in the teens? So the fact that he's going to Kansas City tells me that he knows, his agent knows, he's going in the top 10.

CHRIS SIMMS: Definitely, definitely. And that's why they said we're not visiting anybody outside the top 10. They've known for a while. This is, arguably, the best player in the draft. That's why. Out of the non-- if you take the quarterbacks out of the situation, Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech are the two best players in the draft.

And this is a guy that-- Mike, I mean, there's nothing he can't do here. We're talking about, like, go back to the days of Jerome Brown and the Eagles, or Warren Sapp. Flexible, bendable, explosive.

Mike, you watch him on film, and you can go through a game. And something I said on the podcast yesterday, you can watch the game, and you're going, wait. I had to stop in the middle of one game and go wait, is this-- am I watching a highlight tape, or am I still on the game here?

I mean big, powerful, explosive off the ball, can win with the pass rush any way you want. He can come around the edge like a great pass rusher. He can push the guy right back into your face. He can juke the guy and get around you that way.

He's awesome against the run. He's never on the ground. He can two-gap people, Mike, and hold up a big lineman and just go, oh, wait the running back's over here. Let me throw you that way and make the tackle.

I mean, when he runs, he looks like he runs a 4.6, a low 4.6, at 315 pounds. He is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the draft, if not the best. And I would be shocked, Mike, if-- let's just-- I would be shocked if he goes past five, really.

Seattle, I think Pete Carroll will take his shirt off and run to the podium if Jalen Carter is there at five, I really do. And that's why I think they're probably--

MIKE FLORIO: That'd be a long run. That'd be a long run. It's faster than a 4.6.

CHRIS SIMMS: You've seen Pete. When he puts that gum in his mouth, that man can run, so he might get there. But he's amazing, Mike. He really is. He's a can't miss prospect. And of course, now you have to worry about, yeah, some of the off the field stuff, and worry if the things you said. But the film speaks for itself.

MIKE FLORIO: This comes down to development, draft and development. What kind of influences do you have in your organization to speak to the better angels of a guy who may be inclined to do something he shouldn't do.

Peter and I were talking last week on Friday about some noise, that maybe the Steelers were talking to the Bears about moving up to number nine. Maybe the Steelers are thinking about trying to get Jalen Carter.

And on the surface, not the kind of guy Mike Tomlin would want. But wait, maybe exactly the kind of guy Mike Tomlin would want because Mike Tomlin has a history--

CHRIS SIMMS: Of doing it.

MIKE FLORIO: --quietly. Because we don't know about it until the guys leave and go somewhere else.

CHRIS SIMMS: And you go, what a pain in the butt.

MIKE FLORIO: And give those coaches headaches and sleepless nights. Tomlin isn't going to play that. And there's a video floating around of Rick Spielman, the former Vikings GM, saying that Carter's got high bust potential. Because when you watch the film, he doesn't turn it on every single play.

Want to know what that means? That means you need a head coach that's going to cause you to turn it on every single play. And when everything's going well in Georgia and you're winning national championships, well, Kirby Smart doesn't have to worry about lighting a fire under Jalen Carter's ass.

The defense is working well. We're not going to-- why waste our time? Everything's fine. But at the next level, you get a coach that makes it imperative that every single player goes out there and busts his ass.

CHRIS SIMMS: Right. And in the NFL, they're much better at putting in other guys, spelling guys. Wait, we're going to manage how you play this game and the snaps, right? Yeah, there's some drives where you look at, and he gets tired at the end of the drive.

And I want to go, OK. Look, it's college football. The team didn't huddle. They're looking over at the sideline. Everything's quick, and he's been on the field for 12 plays in a row. OK. I mean, every defensive tackle in the history of football gets tired after that, every one.

So that's where, again, it gets a little nitpicky there. I don't always love that. He's going to get in the NFL, and he's going to go, he's going to have to play a little more than 50% of the snaps of the game. They're going to make sure he's fresh for the right moments of the game. They're not going to be like, hey, it's play 14, and they're on the 37-yard line. We need you to go all out, one more time, play 14 in a row.

No, that doesn't work. That's not how it goes. Aaron Donald doesn't do that. He's in for three or four or five. They take him out for two or three. He's back in on that kind of drive. That's what they'll do with Jalen Carter. He's a can't miss, Mike. He's the best D tackle I've seen since I've been on this. Quinnen Williams was the number three pick a few years ago. He's better than Quinnen Williams.

One of the things I wrote at the end of my little evaluation, I just wrote, this is not, this is, like, all-time great type of talent. He has a chance to be that. And that's where when I hear Steelers might want to trade up to number nine, I just go, yeah, so do I. I'd also like a billion dollars in the bank account. I just would be shocked if he's there at nine. Would be shocked, Mike.

I just go, if Houston takes Tyree Wilson at two, which I wouldn't even be shocked if they went Jalen Carter at two, I would think Arizona is taking whoever's left over from that. They need that. And then Seattle, of course, if he's sitting there, I don't imagine Seattle or Detroit letting Jalen Carter go by. So that's where I just have a hard time thinking he falls, really, past five, but six at the most.

MIKE FLORIO: I just hope he lands in a spot where he gets the coaching and the support he needs to be the best player he can be. Had a GM explain to me a few weeks ago, the risk of taking him high is if you do, you validate the behaviors that gave you the concerns in the first place. And that may make it harder to turn him around.

I wrote that it would be good for him to maybe slide a little bit, light a little fire, get him to recommit.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, I hear you.

MIKE FLORIO: Because his first thought's going to be, if he would be the fifth overall pick, all that stuff, all that noise, hey, I still got, I still got taken where I was taken. I can still live my life the way I want to live my life. He needs a coach and a support system that will get the most out of him, push him to be the best he can be.

All right, let's do this. Let's take a break. We'll talk more about Chris's top defensive tackle prospects for the 2023 draft when "PFT Live" continues right after this.

MIKE FLORIO: If I'm Calijah Kancey, I want nothing to do with any of this comparison to Aaron Donald, although size is similar, weight is similar, hand is similar, speed, Kancey, 1/100 of a second faster in the 40. They both went to Pitt. Aaron Donald's an all-time great. Calijah Kancey number two on your list of defensive tackle prospects for the 2023 draft.

I think it's unfair to compare anyone, to try to compare anyone to Aaron Donald. I mean, I think we knew. I remember thinking, like, is Aaron-- yeah, he's not a big guy, but so what? The guy-- you just don't know until he gets to the NFL.

CHRIS SIMMS: That's right.

MIKE FLORIO: But as he was sliding through the top 10-- I remember it nine years ago-- I'm thinking, this guy is going to be good, this guy is going to be good. And the Lions are the ones who should have taken him. The Vikings should have taken him. Multiple teams should have taken him. Are teams going to be regretting not taking Calijah Kancey?

CHRIS SIMMS: I'm going to guess, I'm going to guess he's going to go lower than he should, just based on his film, just because of what you said. Even though the film is great, everyone's going to go, oh, I don't know. Like you said, it's 6' 1", it's 281, defensive tackle in the NFL.

Yeah, the comparisons are rough, you're right. We're talking, again, against, like, oh, I don't know, only the greatest defensive tackle in the history of football in Aaron Donald, or in that convo, right?

This guy, though, is as close as you're going to get to Aaron Donald that I've seen. I mean, this is bull in the china shop, Mike. He is rocked up. When I talk about explosive and twitchy and gets underneath people's pads, he's unbelievable.

He has incredible lower body strength. He can overpower you, make you miss. He's got, like I said, and a punch and rip where he can throw you to the ground. That's very impressive. You could see how stout he is as an athlete. He can do it all.

There's only one negative, and it's the size. And it's like, oh, OK. Double teams every now and then, he can get moved a little bit. All right, well, that's-- you're going to have to deal with that. Aaron Donald gets moved on double teams, too, sometimes.

You're going to have to pay the piper for that, for the fact that he's going to bust through the line of scrimmage and [BLEEP] up 12 plays a game. Sorry, London. There we go, boom. So that's what he's good for right there.

But man, you talk about disruption at the playup, Mike, in the backfield. He can do all of that. Sorry, I'm on a roll.

MIKE FLORIO: And what's worse, to get moved by two guys, or to blow the play up so badly that the guy with the ball goes where you were and you get downgraded for that?

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, yeah, that's right.

MIKE FLORIO: Did you ever see they do that to Aaron Donald? Because he wasn't in his spot because he blew up the line.

CHRIS SIMMS: Right. He was six yards in the backfield, and they were like, well, he left a gap there. And then it's like, well, nobody thought he was capable of just busting through that easy. Yeah, that's some of that here.

And on that, too, the double teams, I had heard some of the talk about the guy. Oh, he's smaller. I came away watching games going, damn, the double teams are better than I expected. It's damn good.

And he's so strong, too. A lot of the times, he busts through the middle of them. So again, he's not the perfect specimen. But I think, Mike, he's someone that goes somewhere between 10 and 25 in this draft, for sure. And yeah, there's just not a lot of humans that are 281 that can move like that and be as explosive as this kid.

MIKE FLORIO: Clemson's Bryan Bresee is number three on your defensive tackle rankings. He was one of the darlings of the top 10 of the mock draft set in January. And this is why I hate mock drafts early. I hate mock drafts late. I hate mock drafts, period.

But early on, the people in the media don't know. Then they start finding out what the teams think, and then the guy drops like a stone. I assume that's the explanation. He was just overrated by the people who evaluate these guys before the team evaluations catch up.

CHRIS SIMMS: Right. I would say maybe a little similar, even, to Will Anderson, in my opinion. It's the same story line, usually, with these guys. Number one recruit. Went to a big school. Pretty good. He's got to be a top 10 pick. He's got to be a-- he was number one from rivals.com, so the NFL has to make him number one, too, right?

No, no, not necessarily. The dude's real, though. Let me just say that. Yeah, he was unfairly put into a top 10 conversation. Yeah, he's not there as a football player. But 298 pounds, 300 pounds, incredible athlete. Can do everything on the defensive line, Mike. He's really like what you would call a three technique, I think, at the end of the day, that can be on the edge of that guard, between the guard and the tackle.

And he can win with his quickness and his explosiveness off the ball. But he's also 300 pounds, and he's got a pretty strong upper body. And his ability to hold people at bay in the run game, it's all really good. He's got very good change of direction skills. He's going to be a handful as an interior pass rusher. Yeah, but, is he-- I think when people talked about him, they thought, oh, this is a guy that's disrupting and just making plays, play after play after play.

No, there's some flaws. You can watch the Notre Dame game and go, ooh, that guard had a good day against Bryan Bresee. He did not necessarily dominate the way you'd like. So there's some things there, but either way, what I said about Calijah Kancey would be the same thing with Bresee. He's 300 pounds. He's an unbelievable athlete.

There's really no glaring negative at him at all. And he does a lot of things really, really high level. So yeah, no. Top 20 pick? No. 20 through 32 or towards the end of the first round? Yeah, that's kind of where I see Bryan Bresee being drafted.

MIKE FLORIO: Next up, Mazi Smith from the maize and blue of Michigan, one of the strongest guys in the draft. Does the strength translate to what you've seen on film?

CHRIS SIMMS: Well, not always. He's a freak of nature in the fact of he's 330 pounds, and he's like a dancing bear. I mean, he can run. He's quick. He can change directions. As you could see right there, that doesn't look like a human being that's 330 pounds, at least to me. I mean, I know he looks really big, but it's pretty put together. There's not sloppiness there.

Though here's the thing that was shocking about him, Mike. You turn it on, and you're shocked about how big and how athletic he is. But then you're also a little bit like, damn, he gets blocked a little too easily, or moved by double teams easier than he should for his size.

So there's a little bit of a power or an anchor element that was a little disappointing for the guy, at times seemed almost like not mad enough that he's getting blocked, in my opinion. But again, like we're saying with a lot of these guys, first off, it's a draft with not a lot of blue chip players.

And this guy is huge. He's athletic, and he can do a lot of different things on the defensive line. And I think because of that, yeah, he goes somewhere at the end of the first round.

MIKE FLORIO: All right, let's take a break. We have been working our way through the various divisions. Two teams per segment with their draft needs. We're going to look at the NFC East, starting with the Giants and the Cowboys.

CHRIS SIMMS: The G-men.

CHRIS SIMMS: The G-men.

