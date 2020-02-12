Simmons' triple-double paces 76ers' win over Clippers

Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday.

Simmons' sixth triple-double of the season helped the Sixers win their third game in a row. The Clippers fell to 1-2 on their four-game road trip.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who received some criticism from the fan base for some social media tweets and posts, added 26 points and nine rebounds. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, who improved to a league-best 25-2 at home.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points and nine assists while Landry Shamet added 19 points and Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams had 13 apiece. Paul George contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia held an 81-77 advantage after the third quarter.

Williams dribbled around a pick-and-roll and dished to Montrezl Harrell who scored to cut the deficit to 87-84 with 9:20 remaining.

Richardson drained a deep trey from the top of the key for a 94-90 Sixers advantage with 7:19 left.

The Clippers stayed aggressive, and when Leonard scored, the deficit was 99-94 with 5:02 to go. However, on the Sixers' next possession, Richardson dropped in a 3-pointer to quickly extend the Sixers' lead back to eight.

Richardson then completed a three-point play, and the Philadelphia advantage was 105-94 with 3:37 remaining.

Embiid and Morris received a double technical after a minor scuffle with 2:48 left.

The Clippers got within 109-100 with 1:21 left after a three-point play by Leonard.

Leonard knocked down a 16-foot jumper to put the Clippers ahead 45-44 with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter.

A minute later, after Simmons hit two baskets sandwiching a George hoop, Leonard came right back with his third 3-pointer for a 50-48 advantage.

The game was tied at 54 at halftime as Leonard led all scorers with 17 points. Simmons paced the Sixers with 16.

Simmons scored a difficult and completed the three-point play, and Shamet responded with a trey from the wing to close the Clippers within 70-62 in the middle of the third quarter.

Leonard hit a short jumper in the lane and Shamet added a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers' lead to 77-72 with 3:26 left in the third.

