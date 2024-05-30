Simmons steps down from Green Hill

May 29—Green Hill is in the market for a new head girls' basketball coach.

Joseph Simmons resigned last week after two seasons to reportedly take the head job at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Ala.

Simmons had been on the Hill for two seasons, posting a 33-33 record. His high-water mark came in his first season when the Lady Hawks made a Cinderella run which didn't end until the state semifinals, the 4-year-old program's first appearance in the state tournament.

He came to Green Hill from a five-year stay at Goodpasture where he took the Lady Cougars to three Division II state tournaments. Earlier, he coached Marshall County (Ky.) to several state tournaments in the Bluegrass State.

An Arkansas native, Simmons began his coaching career in his home state before breaking into the junior-college ranks as an assistant at Wallace State, where he now returns.

Green Hill has posted the position on the TSSAA website. The next coach will be the program's third since the school's 2020 opening.