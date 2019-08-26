Simmons on the Road: Five that shined over the weekend

With the 2019 high school football season officially kicking off in much of the south over the weekend, Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons was back on the road eyeing the talent.

He took in five games in person from Thursday to Saturday and he names five prospects that really stood out to him.

This list is based on the Lithonia vs. Forest Park, Peachtree Ridge vs. Lanier, Kell vs. Mays, Walton vs. Norcross and North Gwinnett vs. Colquitt County games that were scouted in person.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jvqrqhqk9vmxcbj7t92e

Rivals.com

Carter was all over the field, especially in the first half. He is a top 100 prospect, and he showed why against one of the fastest offenses in the state Saturday. He was strong in the box against the run, he was very effective when asked to blitz the quarterback and he played very fast and physical. He finished with over half a dozen tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in game one. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and others are on his list early.

Hwguqmc4utlxjuhzrvmx

Rivals.com

You may look at the numbers and think, OK, that was an average game, but if you were there, and watched Downs for four quarters, you'd understand why he made this list. The North Carolina commit is almost uncoverable in the slot. He is so quick, he sets defensive backs up, he runs precise routes and his hands are golden. He finished with 76 yards on nine receptions. It is easy to see why schools like Georgia Tech and Penn State are still working hard to flip him from the Tar Heels.

Kszsnwcyetnhj1r6rvri

Rivals.com

Read More