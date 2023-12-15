Simmons rebuilds FAMU football, Rattlers eye HBCU national championship in Celebration Bowl

Willie Simmons has resurrected Florida A&M football during his six seasons as the Rattlers are on the cusp of an HBCU national championship.

Just as impressive, the Quincy native has ignited and united a passionate fan base that has witnessed its share of losing and frustration prior to Simmons’ arrival.

“What is impressive is it was done with his ability to engage stakeholders,” said Vaughn Wilson, a former Rattlers athletics administrator and Hall of Fame football player who has remained connected to the university and community.

“I haven't seen the entire university and ancillary group unified behind a cause like FAMU football in decades.”

Conference champions FAMU (11-1) of the SWAC and Howard (6-5) of the MEAC meet in Saturday’s Cricket Celebration Bowl, the annual HBCU national title game since 2015. It marks the first appearance in the bowl game for both teams.

Kickoff is noon on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

FAMU enters as a 6.5-point favorite and a large crowd is expected.

Last year, North Carolina Central defeated Jackson State University 41-34 in coach Deion Sanders’ final game with the Tigers before he left for Colorado. The game was played in front of a Celebration Bowl record 49,670 fans.

FAMU football rolled through its SWAC schedule undefeated at 8-0

The Rattlers rolled through their eight-game conference schedule undefeated this season and beat Prairie View A&M in the SWAC title game two weekends ago at Bragg Memorial Stadium. It was the program’s first home postseason game in 25 years. FAMU’s lone defeat was at FBS South Florida in Tampa in September.

The Bison, meanwhile, rebounded from a 2-4 start to win their second consecutive MEAC title, and their first outright title in 30 years. Howard shared last year's conference crown with North Carolina Central.

“If FAMU plays like it’s capable, I think it is going to be hard to beat,” said Tallahassee resident and former FAMU coach Rudy Hubbard, who led the Rattlers to inaugural NCAA Division I-AA Football Championship in 1978.

“I think Willie and his coaches have covered all the bases. They will be prepared and ready. Plus, he does such a good job of selling FAMU because it comes from the heart. He has been here.”

The Rattlers averaged three wins per season from 2012-17. A turnover in athletics leadership and NCAA penalties due to academic issues during that time also caused angst in the fan base.

When Simmons was hired away from Prairie View A&M, where he also revived a struggling program, in December 2017, he talked of FAMU’s winning tradition and culture. He has rebuilt both from the ground up. Off the field, Simmons is involved in his church and has been an advocate in the community to end gun violence.

“He has been a blessing,” said Roy Moore, 72, a FAMU graduate and partner in Piggly Wiggly Foods. “He not only knows football and is confident in what he does, he’s versatile in a lot of areas. He’s engaged and concerned about the community. He’s a phenomenal young man.”

FAMU football looks to add another national title to record book

The Rattlers are looking to add to their 16 HBCU national championships with a victory Saturday.

They were last recognized as the Black college national champion in 2001, when they lost to Georgia Southern in the Division I-AA playoffs. However, FAMU also claimed a national title in 2021, when it finished first in the NCAA power rankings of FCS/HBUC teams.

Howard, meanwhile, has advanced to the postseason for only the third time in school history. It beat Marshall in the FCA playoffs in 1993 and Southern in the Heritage Bowl in 1996 to capture the Black college national championship.

Winning is contagious and Simmons has rallied the FAMU fan base since his arrival.

There was plenty of excitement shared by attendees at Wednesday’s 220 Quarterback Club, a local support group of FAMU athletics.

“Coach Simmons is a tremendous coach,” said Rev. Martha Wilson, 70, who described herself as a lifetime FAMU booster member.

“He's kind, truthful ... and he loves the university. Most of all what I love about him is he’s so humble. He has a humble spirit about him. If something goes good, he gives the credit to everyone else."

