The similarities between Jordan Clarkson’s and Keyonte George’s first posters

Utah Jazz’s Keyonte George reacts after a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 27, 2023, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

This week, rookie Keyonte George executed an absolutely beautiful posterizing dunk over New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels.

Simone Fontecchio was leading the fast break for the Utah Jazz and when he passed it at the last second to George, the 20-year-old knew that he was gonna go for the dunk. Because the Australian Daniels was in the air with him and because it all happened so fast, he wasn’t even sure that he’d made it. But he heard the sound of the crowd.

KEYONTE GEORGE POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/LWQbt3XPTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2023

“Amazing,” George said. “First of many, hopefully.”

See, this was the first time in his life, not just in his NBA career, that he’d dunked on someone in a game.

Coincidentally, his first NBA poster shares a lot of similarities with Jordan Clarkson’s first.

It actually happened in Utah. Early in his career, while he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Clarkson stole the ball at what was then EnergySolutions Arena. He ran down the court and dunked the ball on a young Australian guard who was playing for the Utah Jazz.

“It was a steal and I took it to the other end and dunked it, I think it was on Dante Exum,” Clarkson said with a laugh. “Not to name-drop but that’s the guy that was there.”

Clarkson flexed and saluted to the delight of Lakers fans in attendance.

Years later, another Aussie guard would be on the wrong end of a dunk and Clarkson was there to see it.

“Oh that was nasty,” Clarkson said with a smile when asked about George’s dunk. “He kind of surprised me.”

Quote of the week

“If the defense tells us to shoot five times in a row, then you should shoot five times in a row ... If their defense tells us to pass five times in a row, I expect us to pass five times in a row.” — Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy

