Similar Islanders, Bruins face off in 2nd-round mirror match

  • New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) checks Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase (28) to the ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    1/5

    Islanders Bruins Hockey

    New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) checks Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase (28) to the ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Cassidy said the Bruins are kind of “playing themselves” in the second round against the New York Islanders because the East Division rivals have similar styles, structure and strong goaltending. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    2/5

    Islanders-Bruins Preview

    FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Cassidy said the Bruins are kind of “playing themselves” in the second round against the New York Islanders because the East Division rivals have similar styles, structure and strong goaltending. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
  • Fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders at TD Garden, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston, has moved to the next step in its COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing large indoor and outdoor venues, including TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to increase fan capacity from 12% to 25%. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    3/5

    Islanders Bruins Hockey

    Fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders at TD Garden, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston, has moved to the next step in its COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing large indoor and outdoor venues, including TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to increase fan capacity from 12% to 25%. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, center, cannot stop Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall, right, from shooting his winning goal against Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, left, in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    4/5

    Islanders Bruins Hockey

    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, center, cannot stop Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall, right, from shooting his winning goal against Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, left, in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) jumps to allow room for the puck which flies wide of New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    5/5

    Islanders Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) jumps to allow room for the puck which flies wide of New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) checks Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase (28) to the ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Cassidy said the Bruins are kind of “playing themselves” in the second round against the New York Islanders because the East Division rivals have similar styles, structure and strong goaltending. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders at TD Garden, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston, has moved to the next step in its COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing large indoor and outdoor venues, including TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to increase fan capacity from 12% to 25%. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, center, cannot stop Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall, right, from shooting his winning goal against Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, left, in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) jumps to allow room for the puck which flies wide of New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN WHYNO
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Boston Bruins look in the mirror, they see the New York Islanders.

“We’re playing ourselves a little bit,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of the Bruins' second-round opponent in the playoffs. “They have a lot of our attributes: They want to be structured, they want to play with discipline, they have good goaltending.”

The same goes for the Islanders, who will open their best-of-7 series in Boston on Saturday night. The Bruins may have a slight edge with home-ice advantage and a little more firepower, but players and coaches on either side expect the East Division series to be a grind.

“We’re straight-line hockey teams," Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “It’s two similar hockey teams, and it’s going to be a battle.”

Half of these teams' regular-season meetings were one-goal games, which fits the tightness of playoff hockey, particularly this year. Three of Boston's and four of New York's first-round games were also decided by a goal.

As Islanders coach Barry Trotz likes to say, these teams are “comfortable being uncomfortable" in close games and figure on more of them coming up soon.

“We saw that in the season series: a lot of tight games except maybe one or two," Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said. "It was really tight-checking, structured hockey and I think that’s what we're expecting.”

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Boston's net belongs to Tuukka Rask, who stopped 159 of 169 shots against Washington in the first round. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner as the league's top goaltender is looking to backstop the Bruins to a third Cup final in six years.

Rookie Ilya Sorokin made his NHL playoff debut in Game 1 of the first round against Pittsburgh because veteran Semyon Varlamov was injured. Sorokin got the net back in Game 4 with the Islanders trailing in the series and was their best player against the Penguins.

“They had to go their Plan B and he won them all four games, so it doesn’t matter who they put there: They’re going to get good goaltending,” Cassidy said. “If you’re going to advance, it’s very difficult to do if your goaltender is not one of your best players. That’s what happened with us clearly in the Washington series, happened for them against Pittsburgh, so that’s the other part of their game that’s rock solid right now.”

LINE 'EM UP

The Bruins' “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Bergeron and David Pastrnak will be the Islanders' focus. It might be New York's fourth line of Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas that Boston has to worry about.

Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly believes the key is moving the puck quick against those big forwards.

“They’re not going to be able to be faster than the puck,” Reilly said. “If we can just try to keep the puck going that, I think we’ll be successful. Obviously those guys are as physical as any line in the league, so we’re definitely prepared for that.”

The Islanders understand they have to be on their toes against Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak, who are averaging a goal a game just at even strength.

“That top line can do a little bit of everything,” Mayfield said. “The biggest thing for me is they’re never out of a play, so I’m never out of a play. You can’t take a second off.”

TALE OF TWO STREAKS

The Islanders won the first five meetings and the Bruins the final three this season. No one quite knows what to make of that, other than the Bruins adding Reilly and forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar at the trade deadline and being healthier later in the year.

“I don’t want to judge us on the start of the year against them,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know how they’re judging themselves against us from the end of the year when we had more success. To me, it’s a fresh start for both teams. Both teams are playing well.”

BARZAL BUMP

Islanders star Mathew Barzal has 14 points in 17 career games against Boston — seven points in eight games this season. What is it about the Bruins that brings out the best in Barzal?

“When you play the Boston Bruins, you know that you have to bring your highest compete level, or else you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb out there,” he said. “Maybe that’s it. I think it’s just an intense game, and I know I’ve got to be on top of my game or else you’re going to stick out and it’s not going to be good.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Islanders preview, odds, prediction

    Here's our complete preview and predictions for the Bruins vs. Islanders second-round series in the 2021 NHL Playoffs.

  • Taylor Hall wants to remain with Bruins long-term, reflects on Sabres stint

    The former Hart Trophy winner harbours no resentment toward the Sabres and wants to remain with the Bruins for the foreseeable future.

  • To assign blame for UK’s 9-16 season, John Calipari looks in the mirror

    He says the timing of Kentucky staff changes was coincidental.

  • Tom Brady, veteran teammates work out at Bucs’ facility

    TAMPA — For the first time since winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is throwing footballs again at the Bucs’ training complex. The quarterback and about 10 teammates, including backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, held their impromptu passing camp at the AdventHealth Training Center Friday morning. “Really ...

  • Bruins vs. Islanders schedule: Game 1 time, date, TV channel revealed

    The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in Boston. The Bruins will host the Islanders in Game 1 of their series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the NHL announced Thursday.

  • Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote

    Syrian state TV showed crowds gathered in the capital Damascus on Thursday, as it was confirmed President Bashar al-Assad had won a fourth term in the election.The head of Syria's parliament announced that Assad had got more than 95 percent of the vote and that turnout was 78%.On his election campaign page, Assad thanked Syrians for their quote, 'high sense of nationalism' and 'notable participation'.But his opponents and the West have cried foul.The opposition boycotted the vote and said Assad's presidential rivals were deliberately low-key.Ahead of the election, France, Germany, Britain, and the U.S. said the vote would not be free or fair.Protests were also staged in Syria's largest rebel enclave of Idlib, where hundreds on Wednesday denounced the vote as a charade.Syria remains in the midst of a war that's killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million - about half the population - from their homes.Assad's government said the election showed that Syria was functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict.His win gives him seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades.His biggest challenge, now that he has regained control of most of the country, will be an economy in decline. Tightening U.S. sanctions, limited relief from allies Russia and Iran, and the global health crisis, mean prospects for recovery look poor.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Hall of a trade: Deadline acquisitions are difference-makers

    Just when the New York Islanders got finished with Jeff Carter lighting it up against them with Pittsburgh, they face another significant trade deadline pickup in Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins. The Islanders might not even be in the second round if not for a trade to get Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey. The Bruins also needed Mike Reilly arguably as much as Hall in the first round after their blue line was hit with injuries.

  • Phil Mickelson unbothered by Charles Schwab Challenge struggles: 'I won the PGA, so...'

    Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.

  • Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Danny Ainge claims 'I never heard any of that' in response to Kyrie Irving's Boston racism concerns

    The Celtics executive says he's never heard complaints about racism in Boston from Irving or any other player.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Cycling-Bettiol rides to solo victory on longest Giro stage, Bernal retains lead

    EF Education–Nippo's Bettiol and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) fought for the win on the longest stage of the race before Bettiol caught up on the final ascent and overtook him as Cavagna cracked. Cavagna eventually finished ninth while Simone Consonni (Cofidis) finished second, beating Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) close to the finish line.

  • In case you missed it: Conor McGregor trolled Dustin Poirier, but it kind of fell flat

    The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

  • Can Notre Dame win the national title? 'We don't have forever'

    Brian Kelly knew there could have been a massive drop off after losing a key coordinator this offseason. But a renewed focus emerged (along with a jolt of new energy) and he believes Notre Dame is close to climbing the mountaintop.