How similar are the Commanders teams of 1994 and 2024?

The parallels are striking.

The Washington Redskins finished a terrible 4-12 in 1993, fired their head coach Richie Petitbon, hired a new head coach in Norv Turner, owned the third selection in the 1994 NFL draft, and then used it to choose a mobile SEC quarterback out of Tennessee, Heath Shuler.

Fast-forward exactly 30 years, and the Commanders (I still don’t like the name) were horrible, finishing 4-13. So they fired their head coach, Ron Rivera, and hired a new head coach, Dan Quinn.

This team had the second overall selection in the NFL draft and also went to the SEC for a mobile quarterback, drafting LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

If that is not enough for you, both quarterbacks were known for their mobility in college, and yes, both would wear jersey number 5 for Washington.

But that is where the similarities come to an end, an abrupt end.

Shuler held out, was late coming to training camp, didn’t know the offense, and immediately demonstrated to some veterans in his first workouts that he couldn’t play in the pocket in the NFL.

Daniels did not miss a workout in the offseason. He has already demonstrated that he can pass the football while in the pocket. He goes to bed early, gets up early, and gets to work early to lead an NFL football team.

Daniels has already signed up for four years and last week replied to a reporter that he is not an NFL star quarterback, saying he is a rookie and hasn’t accomplished anything yet in the NFL.

Don’t you just love the sound of a young man who has his feet planted firmly on the ground?

Shuler’s rookie 1994 season saw him only complete 45 percent of his passing attempts, for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he won only one of his eight starts.

Yes, there are several similarities, but the differences?

The differences are substantial. Those differences assure Commanders fans that Jayden Daniels is no Heath Shuler.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire