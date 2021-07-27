Simi Fehoko’s time to shine in Cowboys’ offense might be right around corner

The Dallas Cowboys drafted WR Simi Fehoko in the fifth round out if Stanford to improve their overall depth at the position. Fehoko was the only offensive skill player the team drafted this year as they looked to improve upon one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history.

Fehoko is a big, strong prospect, who also has the speed to run away from defenders. After being a First-Team All-Pac 12 receiver during his junior season, Fehoko decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the draft. He’ll hope to provide big-play ability to the Cowboys’ offense.

Our profile countdown to the regular season continues with No. 81, WR Simi Fehoko.

Background Details

Position: WR Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT High School: Brighton (Cottonwood Heights), UT College: Stanford NFL Draft: Fifth round pick in 2021 (179th overall)

College Stats

Dallas Cowboys Year Games Starts Targets Receptions Yards Rec TDs Carries Yards Rush TDs - - - - - - - - - - Stanford Cardinal Year Class Games Receptions Yards Average Rec TDs Carries Yards Rush TDs 2018 Freshman 1 1 6 6.0 0 0 0 0 2019 Sophomore 9 24 566 23.6 6 0 0 0 2020 Junior 6 37 574 15.5 3 1 -1 0 Career 16 62 1,146 18..=5 9 1 -1 0

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB G'teed Cap Number Age 2021 $610,000 $60,038 $0 $720,038 21 2022 $825,000 $60,038 $0 $885,038 22 2023 $940,000 $60,038 $0 $1,000,038 23 2024 $1,055,000 $60,038 $0 $1,115,038 24 TOTAL $2,285,000 $240,152 $0 $3,720,152

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 Bench Press: 16 Broad Jump: 120" Shuttle: 4.26 3Cone: 6.78 Vertical: 34.5" Awards Won

2020 First-Team All-Pac-12

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

STANFORD, CA - October 26, 2019: Stanford football defeats Arizona 41-31 at Stanford Stadium.

Pullman, WA - November 16, 2019: Stanford Football falls to Washington State 49-22 at Martin Stadium.

Profile

The Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but they could lose Michael Gallup to free agency after this season. To prepare themselves for that possibility, the team drafted Fehoko to develop and as someone they hope can be a suitable replacement. Until then, Fehoko fits as a big play receiver and a deep threat. He also brings something to the offense that it’s currently missing, speed, running a 4.44 40-yard dash. As a bigger bodied receiver, Fehoko should help in the red zone as well, where he can use his size to win on jump balls or outmuscle smaller cornerbacks. The Cowboys have also continued their goal of improving their special teams this offseason, an area where Fehoko can provide help. Fehoko blocked a field goal attempt at Stanford and it is on special teams where he’ll likely make his mark, initially. Fehoko has some work to do to get into the regular WR rotation with the Cowboys. He enters training camp as the sixth WR on the depth chart, but as Fehoko acclimates himself to the NFL game, he could work himself into a larger role with the offense. However, with Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown all on their last year of their contracts, Fehoko needs to speed up his learning curve for the future. The Cowboys might have a top set of receivers heading into the 2021 season, but Fehoko’s traits were too good to pass up. He can contribute this season with an eye on the future at the position, which is less certain for the Cowboys.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

